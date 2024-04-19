ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of Amgen stock traded up $6.18 on Friday, hitting $268.93. 3,380,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
