17,176 Shares in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Bought by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Business First Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after acquiring an additional 150,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $156,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,306 shares in the company, valued at $543,725.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Business First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

BFST stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 74,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,888. The company has a market capitalization of $537.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

