739,000 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 739,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,971,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,589,000 after buying an additional 153,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,677,000 after purchasing an additional 521,596 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $21,323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,009,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. 256,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $830.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 13.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

