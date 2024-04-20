88,131 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.19. 52,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

