8,865 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.9% of Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.93. 3,380,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,465. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.