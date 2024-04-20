Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,673,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $316.88. 3,381,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,733. The firm has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.83.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,276,123. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

