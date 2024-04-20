Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its position in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the quarter. Acme United comprises 4.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 16.14% of Acme United worth $24,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Acme United during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acme United by 21.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acme United during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Acme United during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of Acme United stock traded down $4.43 on Friday, reaching $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570. The company has a market capitalization of $140.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.74. Acme United Co. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts expect that Acme United Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACU. TheStreet upgraded Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Acme United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

