Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,648 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 3.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

