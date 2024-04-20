Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. 3,135,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

