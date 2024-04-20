Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Decreased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 2.4 %

Amgen stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,465. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.26. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

Amgen Profile



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

