Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Tops $486.23 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $486.23 million and $70.71 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,030.44 or 0.99990565 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010811 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00102804 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04846129 USD and is up 8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 300 active market(s) with $35,658,980.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.