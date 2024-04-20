Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,600 BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Future Tech ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Future Tech ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Future Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000.

Get BlackRock Future Tech ETF alerts:

BlackRock Future Tech ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BlackRock Future Tech ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. 3,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265. The company has a market cap of $13.80 million, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.56. BlackRock Future Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

BlackRock Future Tech ETF Profile

The BlackRock Future Tech ETF (BTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World index. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities involved in the technology sector. BTEK was launched on Sep 29, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.