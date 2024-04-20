Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $144.75 million and $7.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001651 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001027 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002703 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001262 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,301,356 coins and its circulating supply is 180,302,138 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

