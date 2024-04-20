Art de Finance (ADF) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $113.36 million and $64.02 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Art de Finance has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Art de Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,125,745 tokens. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 150,125,746 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.75909263 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $31,032,988.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Art de Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Art de Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.