Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $38.57 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $38.57 or 0.00058821 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.58 billion and $424.45 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00024525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,683,381 coins and its circulating supply is 377,993,741 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

