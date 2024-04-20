Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $7.63 or 0.00011736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $42.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009553 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001527 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,004.73 or 0.99996735 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010795 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00102888 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,399,184 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,384,168.133448 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.01333192 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $62,724,271.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

