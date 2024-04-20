Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0389 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $250.85 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.75 or 0.04864182 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00058708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00024397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,182,457 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,802,457 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

