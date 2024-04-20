Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Cap of $1,274.36 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,274.36 billion and $22.35 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $64,727.99 on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.21 or 0.00785149 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00050559 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00108385 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,687,859 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

