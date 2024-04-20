Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00057759 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.