Bittensor (TAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.74 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $39.74 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for $478.61 or 0.00735934 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,627,985 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,622,757. The last known price of Bittensor is 445.23961367 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $49,696,460.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

