Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

BX traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $118.40. 4,161,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,347. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.74.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Blackstone by 826.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

