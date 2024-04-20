Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 324.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 596,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 559,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 282,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 249,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Blink Charging stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,091. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.63 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 144.88%. Equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Blink Charging Profile

(Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

