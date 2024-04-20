BNB Price Tops $571.95 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $571.95 or 0.00879830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $85.53 billion and $671.26 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,533,204 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,533,502.30223334. The last known price of BNB is 560.34500822 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2151 active market(s) with $1,037,110,889.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

