Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 410,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,496,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

