Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Purchased by EDBI Pte Ltd

EDBI Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Braze makes up about 0.6% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. EDBI Pte Ltd’s holdings in Braze were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $854,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $854,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,815 shares of company stock worth $4,164,679. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 888,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

