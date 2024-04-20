Capital Management Corp VA Boosts Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,243,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,225 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust comprises approximately 5.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 1.96% of Service Properties Trust worth $27,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 146.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.98. 1,086,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

