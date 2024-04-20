Capital Management Corp VA Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,885. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

