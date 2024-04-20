Capital Management Corp VA Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 2.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.23. 1,353,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,554. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

