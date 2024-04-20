Capital Management Corp VA Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,731 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 7.43% of Mastech Digital worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

