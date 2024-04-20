Capital Management Corp VA Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 81,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,482,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 328,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,025. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

