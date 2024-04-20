Capital Management Corp VA Sells 4,125 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for about 2.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

