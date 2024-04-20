Capital Management Corp VA Takes $1.84 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,321 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $4,925,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 235,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55,885.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 7,264,095 shares of company stock worth $207,506,924 in the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.51. 1,908,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

