Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $18.05 billion and $513.87 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.02 or 0.04842603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00058441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00024930 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,812,929,523 coins and its circulating supply is 35,624,630,593 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.