CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $51.32 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $51.32 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,557.00 or 0.99981562 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010718 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00102894 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05809758 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $2,512,662.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.