Compound (COMP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.46 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $59.05 or 0.00090793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $478.99 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00035105 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013289 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003061 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,111,200 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,111,197.11149999 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.16731518 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 489 active market(s) with $27,543,494.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.