Conflux Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $66.91 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,891.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.65 or 0.00788469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00130849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00183323 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00048304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00110457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,992,018,090 coins and its circulating supply is 3,942,017,361 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,991,812,305.54 with 3,941,812,293.79 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.24034057 USD and is up 8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $62,545,863.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

