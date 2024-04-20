Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $107.34 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $8.70 or 0.00013343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00024859 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.