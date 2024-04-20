Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.53. 431,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,076. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.