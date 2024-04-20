Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,020,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,037. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.