Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $2,090,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.07. 5,567,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

