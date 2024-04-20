Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 639,730 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 639,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 11.9% of Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 958,522 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

