Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.52. 517,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,160. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $196.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

