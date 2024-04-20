Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ESGU stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.69. The company had a trading volume of 456,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

