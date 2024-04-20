Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,851. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

