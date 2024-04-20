Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.99 on Friday, reaching $159.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,497,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.72.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

