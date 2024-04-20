Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,357 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

AON stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.19. 823,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,424. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.77 and a 200 day moving average of $314.84. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $284.85 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

