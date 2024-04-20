Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,743 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Tractor Supply makes up 1.1% of Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.2 %

Tractor Supply stock traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,746. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

