Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes $711,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $165.02. 1,187,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,765. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.84 and a 200 day moving average of $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

