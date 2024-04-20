Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after buying an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. 1,966,962 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

