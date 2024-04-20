Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 463,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,319,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.89. 2,437,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.54 and a 200 day moving average of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.